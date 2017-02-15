Drug investigation leads back to same east Macon house three years later

Thousands of dollars worth of prescription pain pills, other drugs and guns were among items seized in a recent drug investigation that lead authorities back to a familiar house in east Macon.
Oscar Abram, 59, lives there, but he wasn’t home when the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members and Jones County sheriff’s officials wheeled in at 657 Reese Street on Feb. 9.
Authorities found different types of prescription pain medication, an estimated street value of more than $13,000, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Xanax pills, ecstasy and marijuana in the house also were seized.
On Monday afternoon, a deputy spotted Abram outside the house and he was was arrested and booked in the Bibb County jail on a litany of drug charges. Bond was denied for Abram, who also was charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon for the second time in a little more than three years.
Authorities had searched the Reese Street home at least once before.
In October 2013, a search of Abram’s home yielded stolen electronics, tools, a shotgun, pain pills and other drugs, according to Telegraph archives. A Honda motorcycle that had been reported stolen from a Gordon resident found inside the house and returned.
Abram, then 56, faced numerous drug charges in addition to theft charges, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
