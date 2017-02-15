Bank ATM camera shows image of alleged robber

An ATM surveillance camera at a midtown Macon bank captured an image of a suspect’s face in a robbery earlier this month in which a man was shoved against the machine and his wallet stolen.
The image, released publicly Wednesday, is from the SunTrust Bank ATM, at the corner of Vineville and Riley avenues, across from Jumbo’s Marathon gas mart.
A 46-year-old man from west Macon, who later told police he had sensed someone behind him, withdrew $100 in cash before he was shoved against the ATM and mugged by two young men.
The man told police he grabbed a pistol from his truck and shot three rounds in the direction of one of the robbers who was fleeing north toward Ridge Avenue, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.
