New Towaliga DA seeks death penalty in 1991 murder case

Eighteen years after the lifeless body of Heather Danielle Davidson was found dumped on a roadside in Butts County, the Towaliga Circuit district attorney announced he will seek the death penalty for her accused killer.
Davidson, 22, had been kidnapped, beaten and strangled to death on Oct. 2, 1992. Her body was found along Kermit Williams Road, just west of Interstate 75 near Jackson.
On Feb. 17, 2015, 46-year-old Fuquah Dewalt Cashaw was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pearland, Texas, where he was working as a welder, according to a report from KCRP-TV. Later that year, he was indicted by a grand jury in the cold-case murder.
Davidson, of Stockbridge, was a dancer at a Forest Park club where investigators allege Cashaw was a customer, Jackson Progress-Argus reported. Cashaw has been in jail since his arrest.
On Tuesday, the circuit’s new DA, Jonathan Adams, said in a news release that he would seek the death penalty for Cashaw, who’d pleaded not guilty in December.
“After my review of this case, the manner of death and other factors that cannot be released publicly at this time, I am convinced we must pursue the death penalty,” Adams said. “The DA’s Office will vigorously prosecute this case and finally secure justice for Heather Davidson in her vicious murder.”
The case resurfaced in 2005 when DNA was collected from Cashaw in an unrelated involuntary manslaughter case out of state.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long told the Jackson newspaper that a DNA match more than a decade ago was not enough for an arrest warrant. Further investigation and improved DNA technology led to the arrest.
Early January, during Richard Milam’s final days as the circuit’s district attorney, Cashaw was granted a bond of $1 million because he had not been indicted within 90 days, the Jackson Progress-Argus reported.
