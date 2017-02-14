Man accused of using toy gun in robbery attempt indicted

A man accused of trying to rob a Macon Subway restaurant using a toy gun was indicted Tuesday.
Michael Dewayne Easley, 37, is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Easley allegedly demanded money from a clerk at the Subway at 1433 Eisenhower Parkway on Dec. 8 and threatened to shoot an employee after being told there wasn’t any money. Instead of shooting, he ran.
A clerk called 911 while another employee followed the would-be robber, passing along information about the suspect to police. A deputy later found Easley in a nearby parking lot and chased him to an abandoned house on Harris Street where Easley was arrested, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Easley is being held without bond at the county jail, according to Bibb County jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
