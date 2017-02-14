Man accused in two rapes released on bond, indicted

An east Macon man accused of raping two teenage girls was indicted Tuesday in one of the cases. The indictment alleges he forced a 14-year-old girl to have sex Oct. 12 at an east Macon apartment.
Shonquavious Dequan Mitchell, 20, is charged with rape, statutory rape and child molestation, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Mitchell appeared in court last week seeking a bond in the case. The judge set Mitchell’s bond at $50,000 and barred him from having contact with females under 18. Jailed for more than 90 days without an indictment, he was entitled to have a bond set.
At that hearing, a Bibb County prosecutor said a second girl, either 13 or 14, had previously alleged Mitchell had forced her to have sex.
Mitchell was released from jail Monday, according to jail records.
As a condition of his bond, he must wear an ankle monitor, the judge ordered.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
