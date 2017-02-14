He threatened to “bash” immigration judge’s head. After a prison stint, he’ll be deported.

A Jamaican man who threatened a judge while awaiting deportation was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Evidence at an October trial showed 42-year-old Delroy Anthony McLean was awaiting deportation at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin when he threatened to “bash the head” of immigration judge Sandra Arrington-Dempsey, according to a news release.
McLean also threatened the judge’s husband.
He will be deported after he completes his sentence, according to the release.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
