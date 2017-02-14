Stolen semi driver shot by deputy after multi-county chase ends on I-16

A man driving a stolen semi truck was shot Monday afternoon after fleeing from sheriff’s deputies in a multi-county chase that ended on Interstate 16.
Treutlen County sheriff’s deputies spotted the tractor trailer, reported stolen out of Laurens County, on I-16 eastbound about 3:45 p.m., according to a report from emanuelcountylive.com.
The driver refused to stop for blue lights and sirens and the pursuit continued into Emanuel County, where authorities there joined in the chase.
Spike strips were used to maim the tires, which came to a stop near mile-marker 92, the website reported.
The driver exited the truck with a gun and shots were fired, WTOC-TV reported.
A deputy shot the man and he was taken by helicopter to a Savannah hospital, according to the station.
No one else was injured.
The incident is being investigated by the GBI and both sheriff’s offices.
