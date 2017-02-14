Child care administrator arrested in child pornography

A Thomaston man was caught in an online investigation into child pornography.
David Batchelor, 45, was arrested Monday at his home on West Moores Crossing Road on a charge of distribution of child pornography, according to a GBI new release.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit initiated the investigation which is aimed at catching those who possess and distribute illegal child abuse images.
Officers seized several electronic devices from Batchelor and additional charges are possible after a forensic analysis of the equipment, the release stated.
Batchelor, who works for the Georgia Department of Transportation, also is the executive administrator of the Rays of Hope Child Care Facility in Upson County, which is run by a family member, Sheriff Dan Kilgore said.
“There’s no indication any of this had anything to do with the child care facility. It was all on the computer,” Kilgore said.
Batchelor is being held without bond in the Upson County jail, Kilgore said.
Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call the GBI’s CEACC unit at 404-270-8870.
