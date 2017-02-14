Bullet hits window of convenience store; people scatter before deputies arrive

Gunfire rang out Monday night along Macon’s Houston Avenue.
At about 6:15 p.m., a group of people were at the corner of Villa Crest and Houston when multiple shots were fired, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
By the time deputies arrived, everyone had left.
Shell casings littered the ground and the window of the C Mini Mart at 3380 Houston Avenue was hit.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting or those responsible is urged to call the Bibb County sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments