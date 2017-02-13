Gunman runs out of store during attempted armed robbery

A gunman aborted an armed robbery before getting any money Sunday night at a south Macon store.
Just before 9:25 p.m., a black man with a handgun walked up to the front counter and demanded money from the clerk at the Family Dollar at 1415 Rocky Creek Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Perhaps it was taking too long, or the culprit had second thoughts because as the clerk was trying to open the cash register, the gunman ran out of the store.
He was wearing a gray shirt over his face, a black jacket, black basketball shorts and black shoes, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
