Crime

February 10, 2017 6:33 PM

She left Belk with high-end items, but paid for them with stolen cards

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman who used stolen credit and debit cards to buy high-end items at a department store in late January.

The woman was caught on Belk’s surveillance video using the cards, which also were used to buy things at several other stores, according to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office.

The purchases were made on Jan. 30-31.

Anyone with information about the identity of this woman is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos