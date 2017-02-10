Jones County High School student arrested after alleged gun threat

0:39 Bibb County Sheriff's investigate the scene of an accident on 247 near Smiley's Flea Market Pause

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

1:30 Gunman caught on cameras while robbing store

2:43 'He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped,' attorney says of wife charged with murder in husband's death

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

1:24 "We know a Wesleyan graduate when we see her."

2:56 Bleckley County principal Trey Belflower has a new head football coach

2:31 Jake Fromm talks his adjustment to college life