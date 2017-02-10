Crime

February 10, 2017 12:31 PM

He was preparing for release in April, but what officers found sent him back to prison

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

During a recent shakedown at the Macon Transitional Center, officers reportedly found about 20 grams of synthetic marijuana on an inmate.

Desmond Leroy Grant, 26, was taken from the center and returned to Central State Prison, according to an email from Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Gwendolyn Hogan. The transition center is a minimum-security facility for male felons preparing to re-enter society.

Grant, of Laurens County, is charged with possessing drugs and items prohibited to inmates.

He had been serving time since 2012 for terrorist threats and acts as well as a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show.

Before the alleged bust, he was set to be released just five days after his birthday in April.

Fake marijuana is a mixture of dried herbs that has been sprayed with a chemical compound that mimics marijuana’s effects.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

