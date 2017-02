More Videos

2:43 'He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped,' attorney says of wife charged with murder in husband's death

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a stolen NFL jersey and a ruckus with a chicken-eating dog

2:36 Woman who ran over her boyfriend, killing him, listens to 911 call

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

4:12 Cop Shop Podcast: BMW 'test drive' leads straight to jail

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Burned clothes, a high-speed chase and a stolen rabbit

2:31 Tutor pleads guilty to having sex with underage boy

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing

2:39 'I didn't trust God and I took things into my own hands,' woman said of $300,000 theft

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers