Man accused in two rapes, burglary barred from contact with girls under 18

A 20-year-old east Macon man had been released on bond for a 2014 burglary last October when he was charged with rape.
Shonquavious Dequan Mitchell appeared in Bibb County Superior Court Thursday asking a judge to set a bond in the rape case.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge set Mitchell’s bond at $50,000 and barred him from having contact with females under 18. Jailed for more than 90 days without being indicted, Mitchell was entitled to a bond.
Prosecutor April Herbert said a woman reported her 14-year-old daughter was raped Oct. 12 at an east Macon apartment complex while the mother was at work.
The mother left her three children with Mitchell, Herbert said.
The girl has told authorities a man she knew as “Woodie” took her to a back room and forced her to have sex. At some point, her brothers realized what was happening and pushed Mitchell off their sister, Herbert said.
Mitchell was arrested Oct. 28 and has been held at the county jail without bond, according to jail records.
Another girl , also 13 or 14, had previously alleged Mitchell forced her to have sex while the two were spending the night at a friend’s house, Herbert said.
“There is a similar fact pattern” in both cases, the prosecutor said.
Attorney Melvin Raines argued Mitchell has significant ties to the community and isn’t a flight risk.
He was attending Central Georgia Technical College and had a job before his arrest, Raines said.
If Mitchell posts bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
