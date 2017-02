Katrina McCutchen, 44, pleaded guilty to 54 counts of theft Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Bibb County Superior Court. McCutchen, a former Crown Candy worker tasked with the company's payroll duties, fraudulently issued payroll checks totaling nearly $300,000 to herself and her family in 2012. The prosecution alleged the theft went on for much longer and could total more than $800,000. Video by Amy Leigh Womack