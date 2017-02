New details in the shooting of 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. emerged on Tuesday in Bibb County Magistrate Court. A witness to the alleged shooting said Elisabeth Cannon, accused of wounding Marcus, had in the past used racial slurs when confronting people outside her house. Monday night's shooting happened at the edge of Cannon's property on Bloomfield Drive in south Macon after Cannon reportedly called the police about people throwing rocks at her house just north of Rocky Creek Road.