Woman visiting Georgia prison tried to use her 2-year-old to smuggle meth, police say

A woman visiting Telfair County Prison on Saturday is accused of trying to smuggle in tobacco and nearly an ounce of methamphetamine that was found in her 2-year-old daughter’s diaper.
Natalie Williams, 31, nearly made it through security when a sergeant noticed the child’s diaper appeared suspiciously full, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release.
When asked if there was anything in the little girl’s diaper, Williams said it was just soiled and needed to be changed. When the sergeant asked her to change the child’s diaper, Williams became upset, the release said.
After refusing to cooperate, the sergeant sent for Williams’ mother, who’d already made it inside the prison. Williams’ mother was briefed on what was happening and she asked her daughter to change the diaper, the release said.
Williams calmed down and agreed to change the child’s diaper in front of her mother and the sergeant. When Williams removed the soiled diaper, the sergeant opened it and found two red balloons wrapped in brown tape, the release said.
One of the balloons contained eight grams of tobacco. About 24 grams of methamphetamine was found in the other balloon.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office.
