Macon-Bibb County crime rate drops in 2016; homicide shows greatest decline

In 2016 crime statistics released Monday, Bibb County shows a drop in major crime and a significant reduction in homicides.
In an analysis of major crime, the 8567 incidents reported in the county last year is a seven percent drop over the 9222 major crimes in 2015.
The homicide rate dropped from 28 killings in 2015 to 20 in 2016.
Arrests have been made in all but two of last year’s homicides, which gives the sheriff’s office a 90 percent solvability rate.
All of 2015’s homicides resulted in arrests, which brings the two-year solvability rate to 96 percent.
“Sheriff David Davis credits the diligence of the investigators as well as the willingness of community members to come forth with information which helped to solve these cases,” the news release stated.
Investigators are trying to identify the remains of black, or bi-racial female found with gunshot wounds on May 12 on an empty, 14-acre lot in the 1900 block of Feagin Road.
No one has been charged in her death.
Sheriff’s deputies also are looking for the killer of Antwan Q. Baker, who was shot to death behind the wheel of a gray Cadillac parked outside his house on Bailey Avenue on Dec. 8.
Aggravated assaults, which include shootings and serious injury violence, dropped four percent from 369 in 2015 to 356 in 2016.
Arson also dropped four percent down to 62 from 67.
There were nine fewer rapes in 2016, which led to a 17 percent drop to 43 reported rapes from 52 in 2015.
The number of robberies dropped by seven percent and shoplifting and other minor thefts dropped 10 percent.
The only major crime to see an upsurge is auto theft, which is up eight percent.
In 2016, 651 automobiles were reported stolen, up from 604 in 2015.
The sheriff’s office urges everyone to remain vigilant to reduce burglaries of homes and businesses and to prevent entering auto crimes by removing or hiding valuables.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments