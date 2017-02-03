Six jailed in Macon drug sting

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators on Friday announced the arrests of six people in connection with a drug sting at a house at 2877 Audubon Circle in Macon.
After a report of suspicious activity at the house off Riverview Road, just east of Interstate 75 and Riverside Drive, prompted an investigation, and according to a sheriff’s news release on Friday “it was determined that there was drug activity occurring.”
Authorities on Thursday seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana and $1,424 cash.
Those arrested included: Edward Patterson Jr., 43, and Dimetrice Lashell Ross, 40, who were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and Michelle Bowdoin, 23, Conner Austin Gabriel, 20, Alan Jacobi Williams, 29, and William Beau Barfield, 28, who were charged with buying marijuana.
