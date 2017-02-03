Crime

February 3, 2017 4:18 PM

Six jailed in Macon drug sting

Staff Report

breaking@macon.com

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators on Friday announced the arrests of six people in connection with a drug sting at a house at 2877 Audubon Circle in Macon.

After a report of suspicious activity at the house off Riverview Road, just east of Interstate 75 and Riverside Drive, prompted an investigation, and according to a sheriff’s news release on Friday “it was determined that there was drug activity occurring.”

Authorities on Thursday seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana and $1,424 cash.

Those arrested included: Edward Patterson Jr., 43, and Dimetrice Lashell Ross, 40, who were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and Michelle Bowdoin, 23, Conner Austin Gabriel, 20, Alan Jacobi Williams, 29, and William Beau Barfield, 28, who were charged with buying marijuana.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos