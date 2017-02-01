Man pleads guilty in robbery that left his nephew dead

A Macon man charged with murder in the 2015 death of his nephew pleaded guilty to two counts each of armed robbery and kidnapping on Wednesday moments before his trial was set to begin.
Ramon Jerel Mims, 39, had been charged with murder in the death of his nephew, 20-year-old Migel Andre Diadell , during a Nov. 8, 2015, robbery. In Georgia, the law allows a person to be charged with murder if a death occurs as a result of a felony.
Mims was sentenced to 30 years, 20 of them in prison without the possibility of parole, said Bibb County prosecutor John Regan. If the case had gone to trial, Mims could have faced life in prison without the possibility of parole.
It was raining when two teenagers who worked for a bounce house rental company arrived at a storage shed off Gray Highway, where they’d planned to stow equipment. They parked their truck behind Creative Coatingz, in the 900 block of Gray Highway, to wait for the rain to stop.
Mims walked up, asked if they wanted to buy marijuana and then walked away. He returned with Diadell, who had a gun, the prosecutor said.
Diadell and Mims forced the teenagers to drive to the Bank of America on Gray Highway, where they tried to use a company credit card to withdraw money from an ATM, Regan said.
When they couldn’t withdraw money, Diadell and Mims told the teens to call their boss to get the personal identification number.
Still unable to get any money, they drove to an apartment complex off Boulevard and at gunpoint forced the teenagers to get on the ground. Mims and Diadell took an iPod and $7, Regan said.
Diadell threatened to “put 30 in them” if they ran, he said.
Regan said evidence would have showed Mims said, “let’s just kill them” during the incident.
Again, the teenagers were instructed to call their boss, who drove back to the storage shed off Gray Highway, where Mims, Diadell and the teenagers also returned.
Once there, one of the teenagers got out of the truck and walked to his boss’s vehicle and said they were being held at gunpoint and robbed.
Diadell then ran toward the boss and fired a gun in his direction, Regan said.
The boss fired a gun he’d brought with him, fatally shooting Diadell. His actions were later found to be justified.
Mims, who ran away, turned himself in to police Nov. 10, 2015, and admitted he’d been there when the shooting happened. He denied any further involvement, Regan said.
An attorney representing Mims at a pretrial hearing has argued that Mims didn’t have a gun.
