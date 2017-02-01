Man robbed at gunpoint in Fastee Food Store parking lot

A 36-year-old man was confronted by robbers in a convenience store parking lot just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Ketankumar Patel was headed to his car in the Fastee Food Store at 2893 Napier Ave. when two black men demanded money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the robbers had a gun as they took Patel’s wallet and drove off in a small gray vehicle.
The men were both wearing dark clothing, had medium builds, but one was tall and the other short, the release noted.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
