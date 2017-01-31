Macon man found ‘heavily bleeding’ says he was stabbed and robbed

Tyrone Ford said he was walking along Neal Avenue in Macon in the wee hours of Monday morning when three guys marched up and tried to rob him.
Ford, who is 45, lives nearby on Rogers Avenue between Ingleside and Vineville avenues. He told the authorities that one of the guys who confronted him yelled, “Give it up, old school!” Ford, according to his version of events, refused.
Details of the apparent 1:50 a.m. run-in were noted in a Bibb County sheriff’s report. Ford said the guys “surrounded him and they all started fighting him” at the corner of Neal Avenue and Gaillard Street, a couple of blocks east of Rogers, the report said. “After the momentary fight, (Ford) stated that he was stabbed.”
The attackers took off running. Ford dashed to his house. The report doesn’t mention where on the body that he was wounded, just that he was “heavily bleeding.” It wasn’t clear whether he was taken to a hospital. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area and couldn’t find any suspects. The incident report said Ford couldn’t say what they looked like.
One deputy, in his write-up, added: “Upon further investigation at (Ford’s) residence, I noticed an area at the front door where it looked to have been washed with bleach and water, where droplets of blood lead up to the front-door steps.”
