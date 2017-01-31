Crime

January 31, 2017 3:17 PM

Kumho employee intentionally set fire at work, police say

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

An employee at Kumho Tire Georgia plant was recorded on video Saturday as he lit a match and set ablaze a highly flammable chemical inside one of the buildings, according to a Bibb County sheriff deputy’s report.

The 31-year-old employee is “on video striking the lighter” as a “rather large fire” erupts, the deputy noted.

The man “intentionally” tried to ignite cyclohexane, a liquid chemical used to clean tires, the report said.

Arson investigators for the Bibb County Fire Department are working to determine a motive.

About $1,000 worth of property damage resulted from the fire, the report said.

No arrests had been made in this case as of Tuesday evening.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos