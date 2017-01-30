Macon man tells cops he was wounded after begging mystery ‘Mann’ with pistol not to shoot

The man told police that he had been drinking liquor. He fell over twice while explaining what happened. And though he said he had been shot, he declined to go to the hospital.
Even now, a clear picture of exactly what went down in a west Macon neighborhood about 5 p.m. Saturday is still anyone’s guess.
The man who said he had been shot, Orlando Dewan Webb, 41, was holding his stomach when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy pulled up at the scene off Robinson Road.
Webb’s wound wasn’t severe, and he wasn’t bleeding. He said that earlier a guy known as “Mann” dropped by his house on Shamrock Avenue, about a quarter-mile west of Napier. Webb said they hung out and then argued about a book bag that belonged to Webb.
“Mann then took the bag and ran out the door,” a sheriff’s report said. “Mr. Webb stated that he chased Mann down Shamrock to Robinson Road then to Lawton ... about 150 yards.”
When Webb caught him, the report added, “Mann got upset” and pulled a 9 mm pistol from his waistband and aimed it at Webb. “Mr. Webb stated that he begged him not to shoot” but that Mann fired a round anyway.
“While Mr. Webb was in his inebriated state, he was unable to give deputies the location of where the shooting took place,” the sheriff’s report added. “Several neighbors on Lawton who were outside ... stated that they heard a shot but did not want to (say) what they saw.”
Webb was holding the book bag when help arrived.
“Mr. Webb stated that Mann wanted the bag just to put the gun in,” the sheriff’s report noted. “Mr. Webb stated that Mann dropped it before he shot him.”
Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for someone matching Mann’s description — a young man with low-cut hair in jeans and a white T-shirt — but didn’t find anyone.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
