Man convicted in death of Macon rapper

A Hinesville man convicted in the 2014 shooting death of a Macon rapper is scheduled for sentencing in 30 days.
Liberty County jurors found 22-year-old Derrick Harvey guilty of murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery Jan. 24 after a two-day trial. James Issac Stumps, 21, and Julous Mathenia, 22, had previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for their testimony in the case, prosecutor Hugh Ridgeway said.
Markese “Paincity” Mahone, 25, was fatally shot at a Days Inn on U.S. 84 in Hinesville on Oct. 3, 2014.
Majone attended Macon’s Westside High Schoool and moved south about a month before his death in hopes of getting “a buzz up” in an area that had few rap artists, his producer, Keith Lowe Jr., told The Telegraph in 2014.
Ridgeway said Harvey had asked Mathenia for a ride. Harvey and Stumps, who had been with Harvey, talked about robbing a man at the motel before telling Mathenia to park next door to the Days Inn.
Stumps and Harvey knocked on the door of the person they’d intended to rob, but no one answered. They turned to leave and saw Mahone sitting in a stairwell.
Harvey, who had a shotgun, told Stumps to see if anyone was nearby. Harvey then tried to rob Mahone, Ridgeway said.
Mahone ran down the stairs. Harvey fired the gun down toward Mahone, shooting him in the shoulder.
The shot caused internal injuries that caused Mahone’s death.
Stumps has been sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, after his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, Ridgeway said.
Mathenia was sentenced to 10 years, five of them in prison, after he pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments