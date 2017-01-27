Crime

January 27, 2017 2:32 PM

Beer-snatching shoplifter crashes in chase with Bibb deputy

By Laura Corley

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was watching as a man snatched a 12-pack of beer from a cooler inside a Montpelier Heights convenience store just after noon on Friday.

The man hopped in a silver Volkswagen and sped off down Montpelier Avenue. The deputy followed behind him, lights on and sirens blaring.

The man showed no signs of stopping as he headed down Pio Nono Avenue. The deputy alerted dispatchers to his every turn.

The car crashed on Hillcrest Avenue, about a mile from the convenience store. It was wedged between a power-line pole and a sign for Hillcrest Industrial Park. No one was injured and no other cars were damaged.

Officers on the scene said the man would be charged with DUI and theft by taking. The name of the man was not immediately available Friday afternoon as he hadn’t been booked in the Bibb County jail.

