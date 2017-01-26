Hot wings customer sought for firing gun when he didn’t like where clerk put his cash

A Hot Wings Plus restaurant worker doled out money to a customer asking for a refund by placing it on the counter, which sparked gunfire Wednesday.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies released surveillance images Thursday from the shooting at the restaurant at 3479 Pio Nono Ave.
Just before 2 p.m., a man ordered food, paid for it, then asked for his money back.
When the clerk put the cash on the counter, he told the worker to put the money in his hand, the news release stated.
When the employee left the money where it was, the man fired one shot, which sent the worker scrambling out of the back of the building to a nearby business.
The gunman ran out toward Rice Mill Road and got away.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
