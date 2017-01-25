Amber Alert for abducted teen ends with deputies and FBI raiding motel room

The nationwide search for the man accused of abducting teens from an Alpharetta entertainment complex ended Tuesday in Macon.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI in arresting 32-year-old Steven Keith Spires, of Locust Grove.
Spires and his 13-year-old daugther, Brooklyn Smith, were found Tuesday at the Liberty Inn at 4295 Pio Nono Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Spires is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement for Alpharetta police, who are leading the kidnapping investigation.
An Amber Alert went out earlier this month for Spires, who is banned from having contact with his daughter, who disappeared form the Main Event Entertainment at 10700 Davis Drive in Alpharetta with a 16-year-old friend who was later found in the Atlanta Area.
Spires was already facing charges in connection with his daughter’s disappearance in July, which was the subject of another Amber Alert.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
