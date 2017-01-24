Tutor pleads guilty to having sex with underage boy

A woman with an eighth-grade education pleaded guilty Tuesday to having sex with a then 15-year-old boy she was tutoring.
Amanda Newborn, 24, pleaded guilty to statutory rape and was sentenced to a dozen years on probation. She also must pay a $500 fine, $500 in attorneys fees, perform 120 hours of community service and register as a sex offender.
The judge additionally imposed a 180-day detention center sentence that will remain suspended as long as Newborn otherwise complies with her punishment.
An additional charge — aggravated child molestation — was dismissed as part of her plea bargain.
Bibb County deputies were called to a south Bibb County trailer park in September 2015 after Newborn and the boy had broken off their relationship. The boy had broken a window, trying to get to Newborn, Chief Assistant District Attorney Nancy Scott Malcor said during Tuesday’s hearing.
The boy was charged with criminal trespass, Malcor said.
His mother told deputies Newborn had been having a sexual relationship with the boy, who was under the age of consent, the prosecutor said.
In Georgia, a person must be 16 to consent to sex.
Malcor said the boy’s mother had earlier told Newborn to stay away from her son after discovering the relationship.
When interviewed by authorities, the boy and Newborn admitted to having a sexual relationship.
After Newborn’s Sept. 24, 2015, arrest the boy's mother sought and obtained a temporary restraining order against Newborn, prohibiting her from contacting the boy or his family for a year, according to court records.
Had the case gone to trial, Newborn’s attorney, Catherine Whitworth, said she would have introduced evidence the boy’s mother gave consented to her son dating Newborn.
Whitworth said Newborn has no prior criminal history.
Newborn, who cried during much of the brief hearing, has tried to enter a substance abuse rehabilitation program to get her kids back, but the allegations against her have prevented her admission.
In sentencing her, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms said, “AA and NA don’t care what you’ve been charged with.”
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments