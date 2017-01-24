Woman riding behind him on ATV was killed, now he is in jail

A Gordon man is in jail after his arrest on three counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 death of his ATV passenger.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Cody James Griffin and booked him into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
Earlier this month, Griffin was indicted in the death of 24-year-old Emily Holden, according to Bibb County Superior Court records.
Holden, of Johnson Road, was riding behind Griffin on one ATV when Griffin struck another ATV as it turned into a driveway in the 7700 block of Columbus Road in Lizella shortly before 11 p.m. May 7, authorities said..
Griffin and Holden, and the two people from the other ATV, were thrown from the vehicles. Holden struck a parked vehicle, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The indictment alleges that Griffin drove recklessly, that his blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal limit to drive within three hours of driving the ATV, and that he was under the influence of alcohol “to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive.”
He also is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, according to the indictment.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
