Mystery man claiming to be from “The Agency” seen knocking on doors

Would you know how to identify a spy?
A man wearing a dark ball cap and dark, frayed sweatshirt has been knocking on doors in southern Monroe County, claiming to be from “The Agency.”
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Facebook page posted a picture of the white man with glasses and a mustache who has reportedly been seen around Rivoli Road.
“Do you recognize this male?” the post asks.
One woman left a comment asking, “But what if he really does work for the agency????”
Others commented on his appearance.
“No need for a badge or suit; just grow a mean mustache and throw on a tired sweatshirt. -Agency.”
Another man wrote: “The CIA is getting lazy!”
Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call Sgt. Lawson Bittick at 478-994-7043, ext. 265.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
