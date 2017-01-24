Crime

January 24, 2017 9:50 AM

Mystery man claiming to be from “The Agency” seen knocking on doors

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Would you know how to identify a spy?

A man wearing a dark ball cap and dark, frayed sweatshirt has been knocking on doors in southern Monroe County, claiming to be from “The Agency.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Facebook page posted a picture of the white man with glasses and a mustache who has reportedly been seen around Rivoli Road.

“Do you recognize this male?” the post asks.

One woman left a comment asking, “But what if he really does work for the agency????”

Others commented on his appearance.

“No need for a badge or suit; just grow a mean mustache and throw on a tired sweatshirt. -Agency.”

Another man wrote: “The CIA is getting lazy!”

Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call Sgt. Lawson Bittick at 478-994-7043, ext. 265.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

