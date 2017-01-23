Hit and run accident leads to arrest of accused killer of man found burned beyond recognition

Two months after a man’s body was found burning in a grass fire, Milledgeville police arrested the accused killer.
Demario Parham, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of Allen Jerome Vasser, 44, according to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department.
Vasser’s body was found Nov. 22, when firefighters were called to a blaze in the 400 block of Barrows Ferry Road.
Hours before, Vasser reportedly was in a car that crashed into the Wendy’s at 2341 North Columbia St.
At about 3:30 a.m. that morning, officer Mike Thompson tried to stop Vasser’s vehicle near the Lowe’s and Waffle House, but the car took off when Thompson got behind him.
Thompson did not pursue the vehicle.
The investigation of the crash led to Parham, who was arrested Dec. 6, on warrants related to the accident, which was being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.
“The homicide investigation was linked to GSP’s traffic investigation. Several pieces of evidence from the murder scene were collected and sent off to the crime lab for processing,” detective Everett January stated in the release. “Results came in and we were able to prepare warrants for an arrest.”
Parham also faces charges of concealing the death of another, false imprisonment and giving false statements.
No information about a possible motive or the connection between the two men was initially released.
