Caught with her hand in the candy jar, woman must pay $327,000 and go to prison

0:57 Bibb County's first fatal shooting of 2017 Pause

0:58 Falcons fans in Macon celebrate win

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

4:26 Cop Shop Podcast: Stolen food, a troubling text and a shoplifter with his pants down

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

0:35 Trees come down all around and through home in Warner Robins

1:07 Security camera captures storm chaos in Warner Robins

0:59 Warner Robins residents describe their storm experiences