Cemetery’s mysterious theft of American and Marine flags happens same time each year

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Pause

1:09 Bibb County GOP member cries watching Trump inauguration

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

0:57 They believe "Nothing Just Happens"

1:23 Another double-double for Mercer's Sydni Means

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies