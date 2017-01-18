Former prosecutor stunned by decision to release ‘king of cocaine’ from prison

In the late 1980s, Jerry Jerome Anderson rode around Macon in his red Suzuki Samurai with boom boxes blaring, gaining notoriety and becoming a role model for the city’s youths.
Dubbed “the king of cocaine” by a federal prosecutor, Anderson was sentenced in 1991 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the first person to receive such a sentence in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
Now 59, Anderson is set for release Jan. 17, 2020, after President Barack Obama commuted his sentence just days before Obama leaves the White House.
Evidence presented at Anderson’s 1990 trial showed that he led a 30-member drug-dealing organization that sold an average $30,000 worth of cocaine a night, but totals could climb as high as $85,000.
While in prison for the past 26 years, Anderson has sought to rehabilitate himself, according to a still-pending motion filed by his lawyers, who are seeking to have Anderson’s sentence reduced. If granted, he could be released before 2020 on a supervised status.
Miriam Duke, the federal prosecutor who helped send Anderson to prison, said she was “very surprised” and “dismayed” when she heard about Anderson’s commutation.
For her, she said, the news brought “shock and then anger.”
“How in the heck does this happen?” she wondered.
I just don’t understand how anybody with a life-without-parole sentence can be commuted just like that.
Retired federal prosecutor Miriam Duke
Duke, now retired, wanted to know if anyone had considered the facts of Anderson’s case.
“He was convicted as a kingpin in a continuing criminal enterprise in Macon,” Duke told The Telegraph on Wednesday. “He was the first one that we could tell who introduced crack into the Macon area.”
She added, “I think it was the wrong thing to do, but it’s not my place, I suppose.”
Duke could only shake her head at the reasoning behind the commutation.
“He was sentenced to life without parole,” she said. “I just don’t understand how anybody with a life-without-parole sentence can be commuted just like that.”
Jurors at Anderson’s trial heard evidence that his organization sold more than 208 kilograms of cocaine — nearly 460 pounds — in Macon between 1986 and 1989. Their annual payroll was about $500,000.
A former employee testified that customers were offered “buy one, get one free” sales on cocaine and crack cocaine during the Christmas holidays.
Anderson was the first person sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia to receive a life without the possibility of parole sentence.
Charlie Bishop, a former Macon deputy police chief and Bibb County Commission chairman, remembers seeing Anderson drive by City Hall in the ‘80s.
“It’s unfortunate that the president is redressing cases this late in the game, so many years after the fact,” he said. “It makes meaningless the sentence of life without parole. … It takes a lot of sting out of it.”
Although Bishop said he doesn’t know what Anderson has done while in prison, he said, “I hope he’s changed. … I hope he’s reformed.”
Floyd Buford, a Macon attorney who represented Anderson in a misdemeanor case, a drug trafficking case brought by state prosecutors and a portion of his federal case, said he counts Anderson’s case as one of the two most publicized in his 32-year career. The other case was his defense of Stephen Mark McDaniel in the 2011 murder of McDaniel’s fellow Mercer University law school classmate and neighbor Lauren Giddings.
“I’m glad that he’s gotten the commutation,” Buford said Wednesday. “It’s long overdue. … I’m glad for Jerry and for his family.”
Anderson learned of the news from one of his lawyers, Washington, D.C.-based attorney Margaret Love, who herself heard about the president’s commuting the sentence while sitting on an airplane that had just landed.
With the cleaning crew working around her, she called the federal prison in Atlanta and told Anderson.
“He was delighted,” Love said. “Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel meant the world to him.”
‘I didn’t know it was illegal’
Growing up poor in Macon’s Tindall Heights housing project, Anderson watched his single mother fight to raise him and his seven siblings on the paycheck she earned as a hospital cook.
When an emergency expense had to be paid — such as a doctor’s bill — the children went hungry, eating only subsidized lunches at school.
As an adult, he attended community college in Tennessee for a few months, but he returned to Macon to help the mother of his three children.
Trying to find a job, he applied to the fire and police departments and the military without success.
Introduced to men from Florida, he watched as the men sold small bags of white powder. They called it “the rich man high.”
“I didn’t know it was illegal,” Anderson wrote in a 2016 statement attached to the motion seeking to have his sentence reduced.
He said he learned after his first night selling cocaine that he risked going to prison if caught by police.
“All I could see back then was how much money I had made and how I could help my mother out and take care of my kids,” he wrote. “That’s why I started selling drugs.”
All I could see back then was how much money I had made and how I could help my mother out and take care of my kids.
Jerry Jerome Anderson wrote in a 2016 statement
Using the money he got from selling drugs, Anderson bought a car for his mother and had her house repaired. He bought clothes, food and Christmas presents for his children and a home for their mother, according to the motion.
Anderson also bought uniforms and sporting equipment, putting up a basketball goal for children living in Tindall Heights.
While in prison he has completed education courses and spent time using his story to convince younger inmates “not to spend their lives in and out of prison,” according to the motion.
“I tell them I’ve missed my 30s, my 40s and I’m about to miss my 50s, kept in a place where we see horrors and danger all the time,” he’s quoted as saying in the motion.
When released, he wants to mentor children and gang members.
“Talking to young kids is what I want to do,” he wrote in a statement accompanying the motion.
‘Watching and praying’
Love said she first learned of Anderson’s case from another client whose sentence was commuted with her help, a man who’d been in prison with Anderson in Jesup.
Anderson’s case struck her as unusual. Convicted in a drug case, Anderson was a nonviolent offender and he’d served 27 years. He has a strong support system and has mentored fellow inmates.
Love, a former U.S. Pardon attorney who administered the federal program that accepts clemency applications from 1990 to 1997, filed a clemency application for Anderson in the summer of 2016.
She argued that Anderson wouldn’t have received as tough a sentence in recent times — probably one of no more than 30 years.
As of this week, Obama has commuted the sentences of 1,385 people, the most issued by any president and more than the total issued by the past dozen presidents combined, according to The White House.
“We’ve been watching and praying and hoping that before Obama left office that we would see this,” said Ashley Deadwyler-Heuman, a Macon lawyer working to have Anderson’s sentence reduced. “We are happy.”
We’ve been watching and praying and hoping that before Obama left office that we would see this.
Lawyer Ashley Deadwyler-Heuman
Of the 209 sentences commuted Tuesday, Anderson was the only person required to serve an additional three years, a condition that Love said puzzles her.
Deadwyler-Heuman said Anderson has remained active in the lives of his children and grandchildren while in prison, helping keep their lives on track.
“You don’t see that a lot,” she said. “That’s one thing that really set him apart. … I’m sure that influenced somewhat the decision to commute his sentence.”
Anderson still has strong ties to Macon and is likely to return to town after his release, she said.
Writer Joe Kovac Jr. and Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
