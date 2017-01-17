Driver indicted in crash that prompted delay of Wings Cafe trial

The driver of a car that collided with a Bibb County sheriff’s investigator last summer, leading to the postponement of a murder trial, was indicted Tuesday.
Larry Michael Jones, 20, is charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count each of driving under the influence of drugs — less safe, and reckless driving, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Marijuana allegedly was present in Jones’ blood Aug. 6, when he is accused of turning into the path of Sgt. Cedric Penson’s personal motorcycle on Mercer University Drive, causing a crash, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that Jones was under the influence of marijuana and failed to yield to Penson.
The trial for several men charged in the 2014 fatal shootings at Macon’s Wings Cafe was postponed after the crash while Penson, the lead detective in the case, recovered from his injuries.
