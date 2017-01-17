Indictment: Driver in 2016 fatal crash was under influence of cocaine, marijuana

The man charged with vehicular homicide in the 2016 traffic death of a woman on Ga. 247 is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and marijuana, according to an indictment returned by Bibb County grand jurors Tuesday.
Laderrian Underwood, 27, is charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle and one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving under the influence — less safe, according to the indictment.
Kimberly Walker of McDonough died of injuries she sustained in the March 19 crash.
Authorities have said Walker, 47, was a passenger in her mother’s Chrysler Town & Country minivan when her mother turned left from southbound Ga. 247 onto South Avondale Circle. Underwood, who was driving north in a Lincoln Town Car, collided with the van.
Tuesday’s indictment also alleges that Underwood was driving without headlights at the time of the 7:30 p.m. crash.
Amy Leigh Womack
