She died after being thrown from an ATV. The driver faces criminal charges.

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle has been charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle Tuesday in the 2016 death of his passenger.
Bibb County grand jurors indicted 26-year-old Cody James Griffin, on the vehicular homicide charges Tuesday in the death of 24-year-old Emily Holden, according to Bibb County Superior Court records.
Authorities have said Holden, of Johnson Road, was riding behind Griffin on an ATV when Griffin struck another ATV as it turned into a driveway in the 7700 block of Columbus Road in Lizella shortly before 11 p.m. May 7.
The driver and rider of the ATV that was hit, Griffin and Holden were thrown from the vehicles. Holden struck a parked vehicle, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges Griffin drove recklessly, his blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit to drive within three hours of driving the ATV and he was under the influence of alcohol “to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive.”
He additionally is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, according to the indictment.
