Two men shot within minutes in same Milledgeville neighborhood, police say

Two people were shot within minutes of each other Monday night in north Milledgeville, and police detectives suspect the shootings are related.
About 10:15 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of East Camden Street, where a 32-year-old man had been shot in the leg, according to a release Tuesday from the Milledgeville Police Department.
Minutes later and less than a half-mile away, a 21-year-old man was shot in the finger.
The 32-year-old was taken to a Macon hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening wound.
Detectives determined the shootings are related and the investigation continues. There were no suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department tip line at 478-414- 4413 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
