Teen charged with robbing north Macon couple at gunpoint turns self in

A 19-year-old man charged in the recent armed robbery of a north Macon couple at their home turned himself in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, records show.
Quatrell Jamar Spearman, of Autumn Trace, is charged with armed robbery and financial transaction fraud in connection with the Jan. 10 stickup at a home on Laurel Place, which is off Zebulon Road in a neighborhood surrounded by a golf course.
The couple was robbed at gunpoint about 6:30 p.m. that evening.
A man and a woman approached the 57-year-old woman while she was in her carport demanded money and her bank card, police have said. The woman’s husband came out of the house and he was forced to lie on the ground with his wife.
Investigators traced activity on the woman’s debit card and found that the robbers had already, by 6:47 p.m., taken $502 from an ATM at Capital City Bank on Zebulon Road, and that they had also bought items at the Kroger on Zebulon and at a Wal-Mart across the street. The robbers also too $80 cash.
Police identified Spearman as the man in surveillance footage of a store where the card was used. On Friday, Spearman’s name and picture were released to news outlets. The woman in surveillance images has yet to be identified.
Spearman, who reportedly lives about three miles from Laurel Place, turned himself in to authorities about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He remained in jail without bond on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
