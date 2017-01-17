Suspect wrecks two stolen vehicles, dies in shootout with Georgia law officers

A roadblock for a car thief led to a fatal shooting that killed a suspect accused of wrecking two stolen vehicles Monday night.
Late Monday, Coweta County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol set a roadblock at the border of Coweta and Fayette counties for a man in a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The driver, who is accused of invading a home in Tyrone and stealing a car, wrecked the vehicle at the roadblock and came out of the vehicle shooting at deputies, the release stated.
Officers returned fire and the suspect was killed. His identity has not yet been released.
Coweta County 911 first received a call at about 10 p.m. Monday about a stolen car hitting the guardrail of Interstate 85 near Tyrone.
The driver left the scene and allegedly invaded a nearby home. The homeowner confronted the suspect and fired shots, but the man got away and took the homeowner’s vehicle.
Fayette County deputies initiated a chase that led to the roadblock and fatal confrontation near the border.
No officers were wounded in the shooting.
The man’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy.
The GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting and will return results to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.
