Teen found shot in the head, critically wounded, on Bloomfield sidewalk

A 15-year-old is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a person shot at 4030 Bloomfield Drive.
The teen was found on the sidewalk, critically wounded, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The young man was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-761-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
