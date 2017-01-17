Teen found shot in the head, critically wounded, on Bloomfield sidewalk

1:35 Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by 'giving to others' Pause

2:24 Marchers say why important to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:39 Centerville fire chief explains need for new station

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

2:46 Making peppermint candy

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

0:27 Huge monarch butterfly floats through air