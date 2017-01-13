Man wanted in armed robbery of north Macon couple

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 19-year-old Macon man suspected of being involved in a personal armed robbery Tuesday in north Macon.
Quatrell Spearman is accused of taking part in a stickup at Barrington Hall in which a 57-year-old woman and her husband were robbed at gunpoint outside their home about 6:30 p.m., according to a Friday night news release from the sheriff’s office.
Spearman faces charges including armed robbery and financial transaction card fraud, the release said.
Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman also involved in the robbery.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spearman or this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334
