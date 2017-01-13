Facebook post results in Macon man charged with 7 counts of animal cruelty

A 28-year-old Macon man faces seven counts of animal cruelty after a Facebook post alluding to dog fighting prompted a Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare officer to visit his home.
The officer met with a sheriff’s deputy at a house on Schell Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after learning of the post.
“I have 4 (game) dogs ... And they killers bloodline is for fighting,” the post said. Eight dogs were found at the house, according to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The dogs were surrounded by large piles of feces, and they did not have adequate access to food and water, according to an arrest warrant.
Javaris Donta Sweet was booked in the Bibb County jail about 7 p.m. Wednesday, and he remained there Friday on a $9,700 bond, records show.
Animal Welfare Director Sonja Adams said Friday that the investigation is ongoing.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
