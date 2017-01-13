Fleeing suspect allegedly tosses out weapon, marijuana on I-75 before flipping SUV

Even after flipping an SUV in a crash in north Macon, a man fleeing Monroe County deputies tried to run away.
Troy Warren Jr., 21, of Hampton, refused to stop for deputies on Interstate 75 South near the split with Interstate 475 just before 11 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Lawson Bittick III, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Warren was seen throwing what appeared to be a weapon and drugs from the black Nissan SUV as he led the chase into Bibb County, Bittick said.
Warren exited at Bass Road and headed northeast before hitting a Honda Pilot at the four-way stop at the intersection of New Forsyth Road.
Dalton Radford was working on a nearby construction site when he heard the crash and saw the flashing blue lights in pursuit of the SUV, which flipped into a ditch near the Bank of the Ozarks.
He watched as Warren tried to run away from a deputy trying to arrest him.
“All he was saying was get on the ground, but obviously he didn’t listen, he kept on going,” Radford said.
The deputy was able to catch him near the bank’s drive-thru.
Paramedics examined Warren, who refused to go to the hospital, Bittick said.
Radford checked on the driver of the Pilot, who apparently was headed to the nearby Academy for Classical Education to have lunch with his child.
“He was fine. He was a little shaken up,” Radford said.
There was damage to front of the Pilot on the driver’s side.
As Warren was taken off to jail in Monroe County, deputies were combing the sides of the interstate looking for the items he allegedly tossed.
“We’ve recovered an ounce of marijuana and are actively searching for a weapon that was thrown out,” Bittick said at about noon Friday.
Liz Fabian
