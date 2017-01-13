Monroe County chase with suspect ends in crash in Bibb County

A suspect is in custody after leading Monroe County deputies on a chase on Interstate-75 south shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.
A deputy had tried to stop the vehicle near the I-475 split, said Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase continued south on I-75 to Bass Road, where the suspect exited and crashed at the intersection of Bass Road and New Forsyth Road.
Bittick said no deputies were injured, and more details are expect to be released Friday afternoon.
