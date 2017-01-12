Prosecutor: Slain man’s home security cameras recorded images of man with a gun

Home surveillance cameras were recording Oct. 20, when Marcus Braswell was fatally shot in the face inside his Poppy Avenue home.
Authorities allege a man shown on the footage holding a gun is 22-year-old Andre Diontea Jackson, one of three people indicted in Braswell’s death, charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.
Jackson appeared in Bibb County Superior Court Thursday to ask for a bond.
His attorney, Bobby Bearden, said prosecutors allege Jackson, 31-year-old Lisa Ann Harris and 26-year-old Brandon Trayvon Haywood tried to rob Braswell and he was killed during the heist.
“Mr. Jackson told me that’s not what happened,” Bearden said.
He said his client contends he went to Braswell’s home to buy drugs and while he was there Haywood got into a “tussle” with Braswell.
Braswell, 37, was shot during the tussle, Bearden argued.
He argued Jackson didn’t hurt anyone or try to rob anyone.
He didn’t have a weapon, Bearden said.
State prison records show Jackson was released July 1 after serving nearly three years for robbery and simple battery charges from Chatham County.
Prosecutor April Herbert said Harris told deputies Jackson had the gun and Haywood has identified him as being the person shown on surveillance footage having the weapon.
After considering the lawyers’ arguments, the judge denied bond.
Early on the morning of Oct. 21, the driver of a car reported stolen led police on a chase from an area near Braswell’s house to Straight Street in east Macon where Jackson got out and ran, authorities have said. A deputy chased and arrested him after zapping him with a Taser.
Harris stayed in the car and was arrested by another deputy. Haywood also was chased and zapped with a Taser before being arrested.
Harris and Haywood are being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, according to jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
