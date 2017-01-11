Man and woman with guns rob couple in golf community, head straight to stores

A man and woman who robbed a northwest Macon couple at gunpoint wasted no time in trying to use a stolen debit card.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images Wednesday afternoon of the suspects in the robbery at a Macon golf club community.
Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Barrington Hall woman got out of her car to face a couple with guns at her home on Laurel Place, not far from the entrance to the neighborhood off Zebulon Road.
The 57-year-old woman was in her garage when a black man with a pump action shotgun and black woman with a semi-automatic pistol walked up and demanded her money and bank card, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman’s husband came out of the house and he was forced to lie on the ground with his wife.
The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and the bank card, and left in a dark colored vehicle with loud mufflers.
Investigators have tracked them to stores on nearby Zebulon Road where they went to use the stolen debit card, the news release stated.
The male gunman is described as being about 6 feet tall, clean shaven, with a slender build, brown eyes and wearing all black clothes and a grayish-blue zippered hoodie.
The female with the pistol, also was about 6 feet tall and very slender. She was wearing a gray scarf, black skinny jeans, a black hoodie and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Bibb County deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian
