Police: Bandits target construction sites in south Bibb, link to other burglaries being investigated

A white man driving a 1999 Ford Ranger truck is being sought in connection with recent commercial burglaries at construction sites in south Bibb County.
The truck is a gray or flat green color and has black rims, according to a Facebook post by Macon Regional Crimestoppers Tuesday afternoon. The license plate tag is: SAC2103.
Surveillance video stills show the truck leaving a construction site with stolen ladders, the post said.
Residents in other parts of the county also have called to report the truck as suspicious.
In a separate post on Tuesday, Crimestoppers said the Tindall Heights demolition site had been burglarized sometime last week. Grease guns, drills and saws are among items reported stolen.
“The suspects are believed to be part of a group that has been involved in previous commercial and residential burglaries,” the post said.
According to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a construction foreman came to work Friday morning and saw two men sitting in the Crown Victoria “with a beat up paint job” parked in a corner. Once the men realized they’d been spotted, they drove away, the foreman told police.
The thieves used stolen money recently to buy three used vehicles from a dealership, including a gray 2011 police interceptor Crown Victoria used in the Tindall Heights burglary, according to the Facebook post. Spray paint was used to cover the old markings to disguise the car.
A Crown Victoria with a matching description also has been spotted at other burglaries, the report said.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez said investigators are “looking in to see if there is any relation” to other burglaries.
Anyone who spots the truck in a neighborhood or around a construction site is urged to immediately report it to the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
